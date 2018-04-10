Local blood drives slated

The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April. Donating blood is a simple way for those who are short on time to make a life-changing difference.

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions. Donors of all blood types are needed to help meet patient needs this spring.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Those who come to donate from April 9 to May 13 will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Restrictions do apply; more details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Lets-Do-More.

Upcoming Fulton County blood donation opportunities include: April 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest State Community College, 22-600 State Route 34, Archbold; April 16, noon-6 p.m., Delta American Legion, 5939 State Highway 109; April 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fulton County Health Center, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon; April 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pettisville High School, 232 Summit St.; April 25, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Swanton High School, 601 N. Main St.