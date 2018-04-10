WPL art winner named

The Wauseon Public Library has selected Caitlyn Robertson as the winner for the Window Art Contest. She is the daughter of Chris and Melissa Robertson. There were four entries and the winner was selected by Mrs. Norma Thomas Herr and Mrs. Judy Kahle. Robertson was awarded $500. The art work has been sent to Auto Trim from Adrian, Mich. and will be installed as soon as possible. The Board of Trustees were very pleased with all the artwork that was submitted and thank the other three entrants for their submissions. Pictured are Sara Short, Board Vice-President, and Caitlyn Robertson, right.

