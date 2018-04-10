Turnpike to kick off Memorial Sign Program

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission will kick of its Memorial Sign Program Dedication Ceremonies this week as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

On Friday, the Commission will remember the contributions of Duane E. Cisek of Swanton and Richard L. Yoh of, who lost their lives in performance of their duties in a westbound work zone near Interchange 13 on the Ohio Turnpike on July 31, 1997. The Commission will dedicate a Memorial Sign installed in their honor, which will be located at Milepost 13 in memory of Cisek and Yoh. It also will serve as a reminder to motorists to Move Over or Slow Down for workers and first responders.

“It’s appropriate to honor our maintenance workers and highway patrol troopers who were killed while performing their duties for the Ohio Turnpike,” Randy Cole, executive director, said late last year. “We also remind motorists to move over or slow down for any vehicle stopped with flashing lights. We must do everything we can to avoid any additional tragedies in the decades to come.”

A Memorial Sign honored Kenneth W. Geiger, from the Swanton Maintenance section, is also planned in the future.