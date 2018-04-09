New FFA officers

Recently, the Pettisville FFA elected officers for the 2018-19 school year. They will be installed at the Pettisville FFA Parent Member Banquet. Pictured, from left, are Kayla Wyse, president; Mauricea Crouch, treasurer; Brandi Schnitkey, vice president; Elizabeth Beck, reporter; Matt Rupp, student advisor; Jessie McWatters, secretary; and Drake McKeever, sentinel.

