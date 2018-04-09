Master Gardener Hotline available

The Ohio State University Extension Office in Fulton County now offers a Master Gardener Hotline to the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

During these times, trained master gardener volunteers will be available to answer home horticulture (lawn, landscape, tree, and garden) or home pest questions that are brought in by Fulton County residents. While home horticulture questions have been answered by OSU Extension for years, this new hotline is being piloted from April through September this year utilizing volunteers.

Popular home horticulture questions addressed in the past have included fruit and vegetable production, tree insect or disease damage, garden fertility, lawn repair and maintenance, insect or weed identification, and composting. In some cases, questions or issues may need to be researched and on-the-spot answers may not be possible.

There are no costs associated with questions addressed by the master gardener hotline; however, the hotline will offer lawn, garden or landscape soil testing for $15 per sample which includes recommendations.

Questions can also be called in to 419-337-9210, emailed to richer.5@osu.edu or asked on the Fulton County OSU Extension Facebook page.