Fulton County Farm Bureau donates books

Each year the Fulton County Farm Bureau donates a book to each of the elementary school and public libraries in Fulton County in an effort to educate young children about the importance of agriculture. This year “John Deere, That’s Who!,” written by Tracy Nelson Maurer and illustrated by Tim Zeltner was the book receiving the Ohio Farm Bureau and the American Farm Bureau Award for Children’s Literature. In the book, a young blacksmith changes the history of farming with his creative craftsmanship. Books are available for purchase at the Farm Bureau Office, 362 Main St., Pettisville for a cost of $10. Above, Wauseon Elementary children with Fulton County Farm Bureau trustee Tyler Keckley, who presented the school with the newest book donation.

