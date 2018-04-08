NSCC plans job fair

Area job seekers have an opportunity to network with close to 100 employers at a community-wide Job & Career Fair on Tuesday, April 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the Atrium at Northwest State Community College and is co-sponsored by NSCC Career Services and Ohio Means Jobs.

The Job & Career Fair is free and open to the public.

“This year, we will have close to 100 area businesses looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal positions, as well as internships. This event is a great opportunity for community members, NSCC students and alumni to connect with those businesses,” said Mike Jacobs, career services coordinator at NSCC. “Preparation is key for any job seeker, especially at an event like this. Attendees should bring several copies of their resume, dress in professional attire and be prepared with a brief ‘sales pitch’ covering their skills and experience.”

Industries that will be represented at the 2018 Job & Career Fair include healthcare, manufacturing, human services, financial, business and more. The entire list of employers scheduled to be on-hand is available at NorthwestState.edu/2018-job-career-fair/. For more information, call NSCC Career Services at 419-267-1330 or email careerservices@NorthwestState.edu.