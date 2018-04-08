FCCC Student of the Month

Four County Career Center in Archbold is pleased to announce Caitlyn Barber from Pettisville High School as Student of the Month. Caitlyn is the daughter of Michael and Janet Barber, and is a senior in the Network Administration and Cybersecurity program. She was nominated by Job Placement Coordinator Ellie Cichocki. Caitlyn is a member of Business Professionals of America, where she competed at BPA State Competition and the FCCC Honor Roll. Caitlyn is currently participating in the Early Placement program, where she receives class credit for her work at Ridgeville Telephone Company. After Caitlyn graduates, she plans to attend Northwest State Community College and the University of Toledo and major in computer science. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2017-18 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.

