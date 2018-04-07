Fulton County Genealogical Society to meet

The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. when Colleen Rufenacht will share information on her ancestor Martha’s letter describing a 10-day wagon trip to this area in 1847.

Colleen also has a newspaper article on the 50th anniversary of Martha’s parents who lived in Williams County. The article contains names of attendees, gifts, etc.

Colleen is the Curator for the Bean Creek Valley History Center in Fayette.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is on the back side of the church.

Visitors are welcome.