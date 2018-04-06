NAMI Four County sponsoring youth mental health training

NAMI Four County is offering a free mental health community training for persons who work or volunteer with youth who may have an emotional, behavioral or mental health issue.

The training, Youth Mental Health First Aid, starts at 8 a.m. Friday, April 20 at St. John Christian Church, 700 S. Defiance St. (State Route 66), Archbold. It will conclude by 4:30 p.m.

The focus of the training will be to teach participants how to recognize the risk factors and symptoms typical of a mental health crisis in youth. They will also learn how to listen nonjudgmentally and provide reassurance, and how to encourage the person and their family to seek appropriate professional help.

Participants will not be taught counseling techniques. However, they will learn how to recognize a crisis situation and encourage the youth and their family to seek appropriate professional help. They will learn appropriate things to say and do, and how to encourage the family to seek on-going professional help.

Participants will receive a comprehensive manual that covers all aspects of mental health disorders affecting youth, a continental breakfast and lunch, as well as a certificate noting that they have participated in the training.

Although the training is free, NAMI Four County requires pre-registration so the appropriate number of manuals and refreshments can be ordered.

To register, please contact Lou Levy by email at louandrene@artelco.net with your name, phone number, email address, occupation and employer by Friday, April 13. Or, he can be reached at 419-393-2515.

The training will be presented by persons who have completed a week-long training conducted by Mental Health First Aid USA, the group that developed the program.