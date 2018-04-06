Military Service Academy Night planned at St. John’s

Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has invited all interested high school students and their parents to attend an informational meeting at McQuade Theater on the campus of St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo on Monday, April 9 at 7 p.m., to learn about the United States Military Service Academy nomination and appointment process for the 2018-2019 academic year.

At the meeting, potential candidates will be advised of the congressional nomination process and have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland; U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado; U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York; and U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London, Connecticut. Potential candidates may also obtain an application for a military service academy nomination at the meeting. Applications and additional information are available on Congressman Latta’s website here.

Applications will be due Oct. 1, 2018.