FCCC students meet author

Four County Career Center in Archbold was thrilled to have author J.F. Spieles visit students who are part of the group Page Benders, as they met to discuss his book “Echoes of an Outlaw’s Curse.” Spieles is a Wauseon native and teaches in Englewood, Ohio. Shown above during the book signing are, from left, Mackenzie Siewert of Evergreen, Spieles, and Andrew Louy of Evergreen of Evergreen. Page Benders is a group of students who meet monthly and discuss books they are reading, which are supplied free to FCCC students by the Literacy Committee.

