Pond Clinic scheduled

Questions on how to manage your pond can be answered at the Pond Clinic hosted by the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Ohio State University Extension of Williams County.

The clinic will be held Tuesday, April 17, 6:30 p.m., in the Williams SWCD Meeting Room at 1120 West High St. in Bryan – enter from Buffalo Road. A hot hog roast will be served starting at 6 p.m.

The clinic’s guest presenter is Eugene C. Braig IV, program director of Aquatic Ecosystem at the Ohio State University Extension School of Environment and Natural Resources. He will address how to “Manage Your Pond,” including weed and algae control and stocking and fish management.

For reservations contact the Williams SWCD at 419-636-9395, ext. 3 or OSU Extension at 419-636-5608 by April 16.