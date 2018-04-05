Council tackles light agenda

Two pieces of legislation highlighted a light agenda for Wauseon City Council on Monday.

Council members passed the first readings of resolutions authorizing Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into agreements with Stantec Consulting Services of Toledo and PAC Engineering of Monroe, Mich., for engineering services for the city. Following two additional readings the resolutions would become active within 30 days.

In a Committee of the Whole meeting held March 29, Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder told Council members the fire department is awaiting approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to use a structure at 1325 N. Shoop Ave. for live burn training. The department will then present the proposal to Council for approval.

At that meeting, Sluder also reported that a new fire code which went into effect Jan. 1 will necessitate more inspections by the fire department. He said that will affect major events such as the Wauseon Homecoming, the city’s Chili Cook-off, and the annual Fulton County Fair.

On Monday, Councilor Shane Chamberlin suggested delaying construction of an intended open air pavilion scheduled for Reighard Park in favor of funding a speed slide removed from plans for the new community pool. Mayor Kathy Huner said that option may upset citizens favoring the pavilion, but Councilor Steve Schneider agreed with the proposition.

Finance Director Jamie Giguere said the Wauseon Foundation is collecting donations for the pool but has not recently collected any funds.

In other reports: an anticipated biosolids projects at the city’s Water Reclamation Plant should begin in May; a painting project for the Wabash Park water tower is scheduled to start April 9, and will close the park for 60 days; a list for an operator trainee at the the city’s water treatment plant was certified March 28; an announcement that Dan and Lori Weber have purchased Tiffany’s Cafe on Depot Street; and the announcement that city engineer’s office has proposed the purchase of Fulton County’s five-year-old Dura-Patch machine for between $15,000-$20,000. A new machine would cost approximately $50,000.

In department reports:

• Sluder said final inspections are taking place for a project that added sleeping rooms to the fire department and renovated office space in the police department.

• Police Chief Keith Torbet reminded Council that a public event featuring coffee with city department heads will be held Wednesday, April 18, from 8-9 a.m., at Biggby Coffee, 480 E. Airport Hwy.

Torbet said the next Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Drop-off sites include the police station at 230 Clinton St., Walmart at 485 E. Airport Hwy., and Rite-Aid at 1496 N. Shoop Ave.

• Public Service Director Dennis Richardson said a site survey was conducted for repair of the North Ottokee Street sanitary sewer. The repair project will extend from approximately Hickory Street south to Sycamore Street.

• Finance Director Jamie Giguere reported income tax revenue down $80,000 from last year. She said Income Tax Commissioner Mark Shadbolt attributed it to decreased business estimates.

The next Wauseon City Council meeting will be held Monday, April 16, at the city administration building, 230 Clinton St.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Wauseon-Municipal-Building.jpg

By David J.Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.