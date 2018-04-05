Kasich recognizes HC3 work

Gov. John Kasich recently honored Healthy Choices Caring Communities with a resolution extending their gratitude for the organization’s partnership in the fight against substance use.

The resolution recognizes that “drug addiction and abuse is one of the most challenging problems facing our state, and no community is immune from this threat. Under Governor Kasich’s leadership, Ohio has made attacking the drug problem a priority. To that end, Ohio spends nearly $1 billion a year in a multi-prong approach to fighting this scourge with efforts focusing on prevention, education, treatment and law enforcement interdiction… This is a fight that cannot be won without strong partners like Healthy Choices Caring Communities.”

HC3 Partnership has worked with the local community for over 10 years, focusing on youth substance use prevention and developing the strong coalition partnerships that currently exists. During the decade that HC3 has been active in Fulton County, there has been significant progress in local communities. That includes a 20 percent decrease in current alcohol use rates among grades 6-12; a 50 percent decrease in current alcohol use rates, ages 17 and older; and a 13 percent decrease in current cigarette use rates, grades 6-12.

HC# has also implemented a targeted task force for each identified substance issue recognized for local youth, one of which is focused specifically on the prevention of opiate and prescription drug misuse.

The governor’s resolution continues: “Educating our youth and the community about the dangers of substance use is critically important in this fight, as research shows that children are up to 50 percent less likely to use if a trusted adult talks to them about the dangers of drug abuse.”

Kasich and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor recognize Healthy Choices Caring Communities for the innovative approach it takes to address these issues. That includes the #Talk2Me media campaign, which encourages parents, coaches, teachers, religious leaders, law enforcement, siblings, peers, and community members to use their impact and talk to the youth in their lives about the dangers of substance use. This campaign has many facets, including a partnership with the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office creating school spirit shirts with the #Talk2Me logo on the back; a video public service announcement created by the HC3 Youth Advisory Council; local billboards, flyers, blog posts, social media messages (#WeTalked); and the current video contest the #Talk2Me Challenge.

The #Talk2Me Challenge is HC3’s positive take on the social media challenges circulating around the digital community. The organization is asking parents and community members to create a short video clip sharing one tip or trick to get these hard conversations started (Watch the short explanation video on the HC3 Facebook page, Healthy Choices Caring Communities). Challenge entries will be shared on www.hc3partnership.org, and on social media.

This challenge will be open for video submissions until April 30. A grand prize winner will be selected by popular vote. The grand prize is a Sauder Village Family Get-Away Package donated by Sauder Village, which includes a one-night stay at the Heritage Inn, tickets to the Historic Village, and a gift certificate for dinner at the Barn Restaurant.

Visit www.hc3partnership.org/talk2me/talk2me-challenge for entry details and contest guidelines, as well as great resources to help start the conversation and create a video clip.

For more information on Healthy Choices Caring Communities, visit www.HC3Partnership.org or follow on Facebook – Healthy Choices Caring Communities, Twitter and Instagram – HC3Partnership.

HC3 meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month. For information,contact HC3’s Program Director, Beth Thomas, at 419-337-0915 or by email at HC3Partnership@gmail.com.