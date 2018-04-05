Posted on by

Hall of Fame inductees announced


photo

The Wauseon Academic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its 2018 inductees.

The Legends of Education category includes William Green, science teacher from 1971-2006; and Debra Schnitkey, vocal music teacher from 1978-2010.

The Distinguished Alumni category includes Charles Domeck, Class of 1949; Vickie Lannie, Class of 1962; Michael Ledyard, Class of 1967; and Jeff Robinson, Class of 1970.

The official 2018 Academic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Friday, April 27, at 2:15 p.m., in the Wauseon High School auditorium. A reception will follow immediately after the program in the high school cafeteria.

