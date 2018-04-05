Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Wauseon Academic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its 2018 inductees.

The Legends of Education category includes William Green, science teacher from 1971-2006; and Debra Schnitkey, vocal music teacher from 1978-2010.

The Distinguished Alumni category includes Charles Domeck, Class of 1949; Vickie Lannie, Class of 1962; Michael Ledyard, Class of 1967; and Jeff Robinson, Class of 1970.

The official 2018 Academic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Friday, April 27, at 2:15 p.m., in the Wauseon High School auditorium. A reception will follow immediately after the program in the high school cafeteria.