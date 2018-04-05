Contract awarded for Swanton bridge replacement

Swanton Village Council last Monday approved several items, including a contract for the replacement of the W. Garfield Avenue bridge.

The bid opening was March 16 and only Miller Bros. of Archbold submitted a bid. DGL Consulting Engineers had no issues with the bid of $846,581.85 and it was approved by council.

The project is slated to begin in late April or early May, according to Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle.

Also at the meeting, council approved the third and final reading of ordinances for leaf pick-up and street lighting assessments. There will be no change in the cost.

In her administrator report, Hoelzle told council that it is time to think about the 2019 and 2020 construction seasons and if any projects should be submitted for potential Ohio Public Works Commission funding.

In the previous round, the village submitted an application related to the alley between Main Street and Lincoln Avenue and the alley north of Dodge Street. It was not funded, but the village can resubmit if interested.

Repaving of West Point Estates is another project where funding could be sought. The option could also include Lee High Drive, which has three properties in the village.

This year there will be crack sealing on Fulton Street, Maple Avenue, Fairfield Drives, all of Willow Run, West Ridge Drive, all of Paigelynn Place, and Birch, Hickory, Maple, Oak, and Elm streets.

Other business

• Council approved the third reading of an ordinance amending the zoning map for parcels that had multiple zoning classifications. Council approved a resolution by emergency to authorize the administrator to be on accounts at financial institutions.

• The Public Service Committee discussed Christmas decorations in the village. Many of the village’s decorations are in need of replacement or disposal. With Christmas decorations being a mainstay in the village, the administrator is recommending creating a committee made up of members of the community to discuss the future of the decorations.

Those interested in learning more can contact Hoelzle at admin@villageofSwanton.us or 419-826-9515.

The bridge over Ai Creek on W. Garfield Avenue in Swanton will be replaced this year. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Garfield-bridge.jpg The bridge over Ai Creek on W. Garfield Avenue in Swanton will be replaced this year. File photo