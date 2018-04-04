In person early voting begins soon

Early voting for the May 8 primary election gets underway next week throughout the state of Ohio.

In person early voting will be held April 10-16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 16-20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 23-27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 30 to May 4 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; May 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6 from 1-5 p.m.; and May 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Fulton County, early in person voting is held at the Fulton County Board of Elections, 135 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/election-logo_vertical_GPrev.pdf