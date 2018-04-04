Jury recommends sentence of death for Worley

A jury has recommended that James D. Worley be sentenced to death after being convicted of the July 2016 abduction and murder of Metamora resident Sierah Joughin.

The Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury unanimously agreed on the verdict, each affirming their vote to Judge Jeffrey Robinson. Afterward, they were immediately ushered from the courtroom.

A formal sentencing will be held April 18 at 1 p.m. Judge Robinson advised Worley that he may appeal the sentence within 45 days of the date of the impending sentencing. After adjournment, Worley was led from the courtroom in handcuffs and shackles.

Howard Ice, Joughin’s uncle, said the family is pleased with the outcome. He thanked Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman for his work on the case.

“We’re not a family that would wish for this, though we thought the jury reached the appropriate verdict,” he said.

Haselman, Worley’s defense team, and the jurors all declined comment.

