Voter registration deadline is April 9

The deadline to register to vote in Ohio’s May 8 Primary Election is April 9.

In May, voters will weigh-in on a statewide ballot issue, a number of state and local races, as well as a total of 477 local issues across 83 counties. You can view the list of candidates for statewide, congressional, state legislative, and court of appeals offices online at MyOhioVote.com.

Register to Vote/Update Your Address

Voters may go to MyOhioVote.com/VoterRegistration to register online or update an existing registration. Voter registration forms can also be printed from MyOhioVote.com or obtained from a local library or board of elections office.

The Secretary of State’s Office and all county boards of elections will be open until 9 p.m. on April 9 to receive paper registration filings. Voter registrations submitted online will be accepted until midnight.

Military & Overseas Voting

Military voters who have not yet registered to vote or submitted a request for an absentee ballot may still do so by visiting OhioMilitaryVotes.com, while overseas voters can visit OhioVoterPassport.com. There they can download the Federal Post Card Application, register to vote and request an absentee ballot, read through frequently asked questions, track the status of their mailed ballot and sign up for election reminders via email and social media.

Absentee Voting

Absentee voting in Ohio begins on April 10. Voters have the option of casting their absentee ballot either in-person or by mail.