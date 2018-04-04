Pike 4-H elects officers

The Pike X-L 4-H Club, advised by Jim, PJ and Dennis Savage, had their first meeting on March 6. Officers voted in were Cory Savage, president; Jessica McWatters, vice president; Issac Case, secretary; Brennan Bronson, treasurer; and Anthony Pelton, reporter.

At a club meeting March 20, the guest speaker was Kayla ​Miller, the new 4-H Educator for Fulton County.

Many demonstrations were also completed, including Cory Savage with tractors, Brennan Bronson with chickens, Brayden Burkholder with hog care, and Abby Savage with cooking.

Members with a livestock project are required to attend the upcoming Quality Assurance meeting on April 9 at Winameg Church.

Roadside pickup dates were also discussed.

Anthony Pelton – Reporter