Nature programs slated at Fulton County Senior Center

The Fulton County Senior Center is offering a series of nature programs this spring with Amanda Podach, Education and Public Information Specialist with the Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District. All programs will be hosted at the Wauseon Site, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon, at 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 12 – “Lake in a Bag” Ms. Podach will lead Seniors in creating a “lake” in a tiny, zip top plastic bag. She will use materials that represent clean water, sunshine, crop fertilizer, pet waste, car washing as well as other activities of daily living that will in the end contribute to a representation of an algal bloom.

Thursday May 3 – “Adaptations” This program focuses on the river otter and beaver. Examples of pelts, flippers, and other wildlife features will highlight these animals adaptations so they can thrive in their climate.

Thursday May 24 – “Bats” This program will focus on information and examples of bats in Northwest Ohio.

These programs are offered at no charge to Seniors 60 and older who live in Fulton County. To RSVP for lunch at noon prior to the program, call twenty-four hours in advance at 419-337-9299.