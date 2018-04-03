WHS band, choir score superior ratings

The Wauseon Symphonic Band, under the direction of Don Clark and Amanda Aniolowski, participated in the Ohio Music Education Association District I Large Group Adjudicated Event on Friday, March 9, at Southview High School in Sylvania.

Performing in Class B, the group earned straight Superior ratings and has qualified for an OMEA State Large Group Adjudicated Event on Saturday, April 28 at Findlay High School. The 71-member group qualified with a perfect rating.

The Symphonic Band also competed at the OMEA State Large Group Adjudicated Event in 2017.

The Wauseon A Capella Choir, under the direction of James Vaughn, participated in the OMEA District I Large Group Adjudicated Event on Saturday, March 10 at Archbold High School. Performing in Class A, the group earned straight Superior ratings and has qualified for OMEA State Large Group Adjudicated Event on Saturday, April 28 at Van Buren Local Schools. The 36-member group qualified with a perfect rating.

The A Capella Choir also competed at the OMEA State Large Group Adjudicated Event in 2016.

The Wauseon High School A Capella Choir