FCA lends hand to hurricane victims

They came, they saw a need to help those in trouble, and they gave their all to conquer.

In April, Buckeye Border FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) will contribute $11,000 to the Houston, Texas, FCA office to provide relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey, with another $700 forthcoming. The devastating Category 4 storm, with winds clocked at 130 miles per hour, wreaked havoc on the State of Texas on Aug 25 last year, causing $125 billion in damage.

It was a tragedy that struck at the heart of Buckeye Border FCA, and encouraged the area ministry to pursue its theme, ONE in Action. At its annual fall training session for students and adult leaders, the group’s “huddles” – small group Bible studies – decided to pursue money-raising efforts for the hurricane victims.

Huddles in 18 of the 50 school districts Buckeye Border FCA covers – which includes Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties, and Lenawee and Hillsdale counties in Michigan – jumped aboard the project. “Some of them were very enthusiastic about it because they realized it wasn’t about themselves,” said Rex Stump, Buckeye Border FCA area director.

They set a timeline between September 2017 and March 2018 to raise an anticipated $15,000. Stump said most of the huddles were already involved in other fundraising projects, “so this would be above and beyond what they were already doing.”

Fulton County schools that participated included Archbold middle and high schools, Delta High School, Evergreen High School, Fayette middle and high schools, and Wauseon middle and high schools. Wauseon schools raised over $1,800 through candy cane and root beer float sales and partnering with local businesses; Delta High School offered proceeds from a benefit basketball; and Archbold schools gave the profits from T-shirt sales.

Other schools that raised $1,000 or more were: North Central middle and high schools, Pioneer, Ohio, $1,000; Hilltop middle and high schools, West Unity, $1,200; and Bryan middle and high schools, $1,012.

Unlike some help organizations, Buckeye Border FCA does not deduct administrative fees or charges from proceeds.

“One hundred percent goes directly to those hurting,” Stump said.

He said the Houston FCA office sent photos of Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath. “Incredible flooding, people out of their houses. Life is not normal for them,” he said. “They were really excited that we would reach out to the State of Texas and help them.”

Stump said it was important to unite all of the FCA participants in the area school systems in this cause.

“I get it, there’s competitions,” he said. “But in the world we live in today it’s so divisive and competitive. It just seems like it’s lacking love. And I think this is a good opportunity for our kids and leaders to come together as one and show love for others.”

He said it was a perfect opportunity to join forces and show love to those in need.

“There’s obviously a lot of unfortunate and tragic news going on right now. I think it’s positive and encouraging to hear good news,” Stump said.

Buckeye Border FCA will send the money to Houston in mid-April. Contributions can be made until April 15 by contacting Stump at rstump@fca.org.

Wauseon FCA leaders met at Biggby Coffee on Airport Highway. The business donated a portion of their sales during a four-hour period to benefit the Hurricane Relief Project.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

