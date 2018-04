Children in grades K-5 are invited wear pajamas and come to the Swanton Public Library at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, for a pajama party. Watch a short movie, have popcorn and drinks, play games, and make crafts while watching.

Stuffed animals, pillows, and blankets welcome.

Register for this free program by visiting the library, calling 419-826-2760, or signing up online at www.swantonpubliclibrary.org. Swanton Library is located at 305 Chestnut St.