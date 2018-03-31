Secretary of State plans Fulton County office hours

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced office hours for the month of April, including in Fulton County. A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will be available in 16 counties around Ohio.

Fulton County office hours will be April 3 from 2-4 p.m. at Wauseon Public Library, 117 E. Elm St.

Open office hours provide local residents an opportunity to stay connected with the Secretary of State’s office in an informal and accessible setting.

Those who visit open office hours may obtain voter registration forms and other election information. Additionally, the office representative will be on hand to answer questions about the various functions of the office and its many initiatives, such as the business services division, Ohio Business Profile and the Military Ready-to-Vote program.