Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center visits Wauseon school board

A workaday noon meeting of the Wauseon school board on March 22 was enhanced with a presentation by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

NwOESC Superintendent Kerri Gearhart and Treasurer Homer Hendricks attended to report on the center’s activities and policies.

The board accepted the donation of a library book, “John Deere That’s Who,” to the elementary school library from the Ohio Farm Bureau, and $230 to the elementary school food pantry from the Wauseon Education Association.

In personnel items: One-year limited certificated contracts were offered to Christian Crew as a middle school seventh grade social studies teacher, and to Casey Smith as a high school intervention specialist, pending receipt of proper licensure, for the 2018-19 school year.

The board also approved:

* Modifications and supplemental modifications to the Fiscal Year 2018 Permanent Appropriations for the CY18 United Way grant, the student-managed Student Activities Fund, and the district-managed Student Activities Fund.

* Modifications and supplemental modifications to the Fiscal Year 2018 Certificate of Estimated Resources for the CY17 and CY 18 United Way grants and the district-managed Student Activities Fund.

And board members approved an overnight trip for the Wauseon FFA to attend the State FFA Convention in Columbus from May 2-4.

The Board of Education did not enter into executive session.

The next meeting will be held Monday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Wauseon Middle School.

