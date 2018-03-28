Michael Leonard named to Northwest State Community College Ag Studies

Northwest State Community College in Archbold has announced the addition of Michael Leonard as the Department Chair of Agricultural Studies.

Leonard is an accomplished educator and administrator with extensive experience in professional and technical educational program development and operational oversight. Prior to joining NSCC, he was the Agroecology Program Manager for Hocking College, where he developed a comprehensive farm plan for the New Appalachian Farmstead Learning Center, focusing on ecological approaches to agriculture while supporting county and high school Ag requirements.

Leonard earned his Master of Agricultural and Extension Education from North Carolina State University in 2014, a Master of Science-Geosciences from Mississippi State University in 2008, and his Bachelor of Science-Animal Science from the University of Missouri in 2001. He previously served as a military officer in operations and acquisitions for the U.S. Air Force, and as a non-commissioned officer in aviation maintenance with the U.S. Army.

“I look forward to using my passion for agriculture in service of the people, communities, and businesses of Ohio,” Leonard said.

NSCC presently offers a Crop and Soil Management associate degree program, in partnership with the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute (ATI), which allows students to earn the majority of their degree close to home.

Leonard was added as part of a plan to expand those programs, said Janet Delcamp, dean of NSCC Allied Health, Business and Public Services.

“It is our mission to sustain and grow area agriculture in northwest Ohio through a variety of Ag-related degree and certificate programs,” she said. “We are blessed to have an active farming community to provide valuable feedback on the state of today’s and tomorrow’s agriculture. This helps us shape our classes, and prepare our students to take agriculture well into the 21st Century.”

Leonard http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Leonard.jpg Leonard