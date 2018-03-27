Juror’s departure slows Worley deliberations

Jury deliberations in the Sierah Joughin murder trial will be forced to begin anew after a juror requested to be excused due to her pregnancy.

In a brief hearing held Tuesday morning, Fulton County Common Pleas Court official Cynthia Grant reported that Juror 21 came to her room at 1:20 a.m. at the Heritage Inn in Archbold, where the jury is sequestered during deliberations. The juror, who is 28 weeks pregnant, asked to be removed from the proceedings due to her condition.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson then named alternate Juror 170 as her replacement. He notified the other jurors that, as a result, they will have to start deliberations from the beginning. “You’re going to have to start from square one and deliberate again,” he said.

He told them they will not have access to notes Juror 21 took during the trial.

This is the second day of deliberations. Following closing arguments on Monday the jury was handed the case at 2:50 p.m.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

