Wauseon Future Farmers of America busy with competitions

Wauseon FFA members have been busy participating in several competitions.

On Feb. 16, members Tyler O’Neill and Levi Arps were part of the District One Ag Power and Diagnostics Career Development Event (CDE). Their role in the contest was to diagnose tractors by checking the tractor’s electrical and mechanical systems. They placed second as a team at the district level, and on March 2 they placed 10th overall at the state competition.

Multiple members competed March 6 at Penta Career Center in Perrysburg to compete in a variety of District CDEs. Those participating in the Animal Management CDE were Rylee Wreede, Kalyn Nofziger, Emily Hoeffel, Rachel Lee, Kenna Ashbaugh, Garrett Smith, Rileigh Todd, Natasha Wandtke, Tristian Page, Madison Henry, Jozlyn Smallman, Patryck Noonan, and Bri Ruby.

The team was responsible for identifying small animals, reptiles, birds, and other small animal care items, and placed sixth in the district.

Members of an Aquarium Management Team included Jenna Simon, Jaslyn Johnson, and Kylie Banister. The team placed fourth in the district, and at the individual level Jenna Simon placed third. The Aquarium Management team was responsible for learning how to identify a variety of aquatic life and how to care for both salt and freshwater aquatic life.

Members of the Outdoor Power Equipment team, Chaz Meyers, Shane Nofziger, and Trey Schroeder, were responsible for learning how to troubleshoot problems in small gas engines.

On March 13, Wauseon FFA sent a variety of teams to the Fulton County Fairgrounds for the District One Spring Skills Contest. Members competed in Equine, General Livestock, Meats, and Wildlife.

Equine contest: members Rachel Lee, Kayln Nofziger, Madison Lulfs, Bri Ruby, and Jozlyn Smallman placed 12th in the district; General Livestock: members Mac Warncke, Everett Bueter, McKayla Clymer, and Alyssa Strain placed 20th in the district; Meat Evaluation judging team: members Talia Smith, Darion Wade, Kylee Williams, and Alex Stevens placed 13th in the district; Wildlife Team: members Juan Smith, Isaac Wilson, Kenneth Nye, Ian Arps, Hunter Knapp, Aidan Teal, Sam Krasula, Patryck Noona, Jalen Suarez, Noah Sauber, Garrett Smith, Keegan Waxler, Ethan Kessler, and Nolan Thourot placed 19th in the district.

The Wauseon FFA sent the Equine, General Livestock, and Wildlife teams to participate in the state contest Saturday, March 24, at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

McKayla Clymer, Reporter

Wauseon FFA Equine Team members, from left, Madison Lulfs, Rachel Lee, Kayln Nofziger, Jozylnn Smallman, and Bri Ruby ​placed 12th in a district competition. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_FFA-Equine-Team.jpg Wauseon FFA Equine Team members, from left, Madison Lulfs, Rachel Lee, Kayln Nofziger, Jozylnn Smallman, and Bri Ruby ​placed 12th in a district competition. Photo submitted