Annual Quilt Show in May

Recognized as one of the top quilting events in the Midwest, the 42nd Annual Sauder Village Quilt Show will be held May 1-6.

Quilters are encouraged to register for the many workshops, lecture, and awards banquet that have been planned during this popular event at Sauder Village. Registrations are currently being accepted for workshops.

All workshops and the lecture will be taught by guest instructors Kimberly Einmo and Edyta Sitar. Scheduled workshops presented by Kimberly Einmo include “Lone Starburst” on Tuesday, May 1 and “Perfect Pinless Pinwheels” on Wednesday, May 2.

Edyta Sitar’s workshops include “Stars in Quilts” on Wednesday, May 2, “Winter Village” on Thursday, May 3, “’Julie’ from Little Handfuls of Scraps” on Friday, May 4, and “Baskets in Quilts” on Saturday, May 5. Ms. Sitar is also presenting a “Scrappy Quilts” lecture on Friday afternoon. Friday evening features an awards banquet, where special awards for the top prize-winning quilts will be presented. Workshop and event descriptions, fees, supply list, and registration details are available online. Class sizes are limited, so register early.

In addition to quilt workshops, quilters are also encouraged to register a quilt for exhibition in the 2018 show. Online registration is also available for quilt appraisals, which will be done at the Quilt Show on Thursday, May 3, and Friday, May 4; advance appraisal registration is preferred.

Registration for workshops, quilt exhibition and appraisals can be found on the Sauder Village website at https://saudervillage.org/classes-events/special-events/quilt-show-2018.

In addition to the workshops and quilt appraisals, the 42nd Annual Quilt Show features a Vendor Market, quilt exhibition, special exhibits, and a grouping of creative demonstrators, all set in the charming setting of Historic Sauder Village. Again this year, the quilt exhibit in Founder’s Hall will feature nearly 400 quilts on full-length display in categories ranging from pieced, appliqué, and mixed media to art and innovative, masters, baby, miniatures, and youth.

The Sauder Village Quilt Show runs Tuesday, May 1, through Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 6, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. A special “Exhibit Only” admission pass is available for the annual Quilt Show for $11. The admission price for the Quilt Show and Historic Village is $17 for adults and $12 for students ages 6-16. A two-day admission pass is available for $25 for adults. Again this year, children 16 and under are free every Sunday this season.

For more information, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.