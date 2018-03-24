Free GED courses offered

Registration is now open for the next session of free GED preparation courses in Wauseon.

Offered through the Four County Career Center Aspire Program, the courses include High School Equivalency (HSE) test preparation (formerly known as the GED), which is a recognized alternative to a traditional high school diploma.

During class, adults practice skills that will allow them to transition to their next chapter in life. Topics include reading, math, and grammar studies to help earn an HSE/GED, enter a skills training program, enter college, obtain a job, and/or retain a current job. Classes are free and materials are furnished.

All participants must complete a two-day orientation and testing prior to starting class. The next orientation in Wauseon will be held Wednesday, April 18, and Thursday, April 19, in the Wauseon Learning Center downtown. Classes will continue every Tuesday through May 29.

For more information or to register for Aspire classes, call Four County Career Center Adult Education at 419-267-3331 or email jlirot@fcanywhere.net.