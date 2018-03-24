Locals qualify for state HOSA competition

Thirty-three Four County Career Center Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Chapter members have qualified for State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus on April 10 and 11 by placing in the top five in the regional contests. Contest winners from Fulton County are, from left, front: Shawn Pedersen (Delta) CPR & First Aid Team; Hanna Rabe (Archbold) Biomedical Debate Team; Kayla Dusek (Archbold) Forensic Medicine Team; Tressa Taylor (Archbold) CPR & First Aid Team; Ragan Jessing (Delta) Biomedical Laboratory Science; and back: Caleb Wooley (Archbold) Sports Medicine; Gibson Burkholder (Archbold) Creative Problem Solving Team; Myah Wagner (Archbold) Nursing Assistant; Brooklyn Smith (Wauseon) Pathophysiology Knowledge Test; and Sara Greek (Archbold) Nutrition Knowledge Test. HOSA members from all parts of Ohio will be in Columbus to compete for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. HOSA Advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, Karen Walker and Mike Nye. Absent from the photo are Trinity Allen (Archbold) behavior Health Knowledge Test; and Elisabeth Posey (Delta) Human Growth and Development Knowledge Test.

