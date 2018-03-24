Veterans Fair coming to county

The Annual Fulton County Veterans Resource and Benefits Fair for military veterans, active duty and their families will be held Friday, April 20, from 1-4 p.m. at American Legion, Post #373, 5939 State Route 109 in Delta.

The fair will feature information on benefits that veterans and their families have earned during military service as well as resources that are available to them in the community. Exhibitors will be on hand to talk with veterans about health care, education, loans, jobs, mental health care, legal aid, as well as other benefits that are available from the federal, state and local governments. Some of the vendors will include: H.O.O.V.E.S. Equestrian Center, The Toledo Vet Center, and Operation Legal Help Ohio.

“This is a great way for us to provide a local event where veterans can have their questions answered, and to make it easier for them to access the many local, state and federal benefits they may be missing out on,” said Tim Meyer, outreach specialist at the Fulton County Veterans Service Office. “We are hoping this will bring back the veterans who have attended previously and that new veterans will come out as well.”

This resource fair is being co-sponsored by the Fulton County Veterans Service Office, the Ann Arbor VA Health Care Systems, and the Cleveland VA Benefits Office.

For more information, contact Tim Meyer at 419-337-9266 ext. 2068 or timothymeyer@fultoncountyoh.com.