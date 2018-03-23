Time to learn, baby

Four County Career Center students in the Early Childhood Education program hosted Baby & Toddler Play Days. Under the direction of instructor Susan Myers, students had the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with younger children to help prepare them for their careers in child care. Shown is Early Childhood Education student Hannah Simmons of Wauseon holding Jaxson Woods of Liberty Center.

