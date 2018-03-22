Easter egg hunts planned in area

Easter egg hunts are planned around Fulton County as the holidy nears. Below is a sampling of some of the events:

Archbold: Saturday, March 24, 9-10:15 a.m. Easter Bunny Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt at the Ruihley Park Pavilion. Breakfast at 9 a.m. and is $7 in advance for adults, $5 for ages 3-10 and 2 and under free. Egg hunt is at 10 a.m. and free and open to the public.

For more information contact via email: jenkidder@archbold.com. Via phone, Parks & Rec.: 419-445-4025 or via phone, Archbold KFG: 419-445-1565.

Delta: Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at Delta Municipal Park.

Fayette: Saturday, March 24 from noon to 1 p.m. at Normal Grove Park.

Metamora: Saturday, March 24 at 1 p.m. at Village Park. For ages toddler to sixth grade. Prizes, candy, egg toss and the Easter Bunny.

Rain date is March 31 at 1 p.m.

Lyons: Saturday, March 24 at 1 p.m. at Lyons Community Park. Rain date is March 31.

Swanton: Saturday, March 24, 1-3 p.m. at Memorial Park Pavilion. Hot dogs, popcorn and drinks.

Swanton: Thursday, March 29, 4 p.m., at Pilliod Park, next to the library on Chestnut St.

Wauseon: Saturday, March 31, 2-4 p.m., Heartland of Wauseon, 303 W. Leggett St. Photos with the Easter Bunny. Children 12 and under welcome.

* If you have an additional egg hunt, email us at fcenews@aimmediamidwest.com and we will add it to the list.