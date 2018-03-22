DHS presents ‘Annie’ this weekend

Delta students will take to the stage this weekend for three performances of “Annie.” The Delta High School Choral Department will present the musical on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

“Annie” was a Tony Award-winning Best Musical based on a popular comic strip. It follows Little Orphan Annie and includes well known musical numbers such as “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.”

Sophomore Sydney Schauwecker will play the role of Annie. Senior Logan Albring is Oliver Warbucks. Junior Ashley Augsburger plays Miss Hannigan and senior Sara Sintobin plays Grace Farrel.

Other cast members include Kayla Kunar, Faith Kutzly, Bre Fisher, Alexa Tenney, Abi Roth, Morgan Johnson, Michael Hilyard, Libbey Lantz, Falcon Hassenzahl, Joe Durfey, Liz Huffman, Mikayla Tharp, Brandon Perry, Tony Lopez, Courtney Riches, Dakota Swicegood, Joy Dunford, Madison Currier, Aliyah Lopez, Payton Gladieux, Tyrone O’Neal, Marquel Harrell, Madison DeSantos, Olivia Schneider, and Turner Barrett.

Tickets are available at the Delta High School box office today from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and also prior to each performance. Regular admission is $8 and Gold Star admission is $12.

The cast of “Annie” performs during a recent dress rehearsal. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Annie-DHS.jpg The cast of “Annie” performs during a recent dress rehearsal. The cast of Pike-Delta-York Schools’ production of “Annie” rehearses for their upcoming performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Annie-Rehearsal.jpg The cast of Pike-Delta-York Schools’ production of “Annie” rehearses for their upcoming performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Shows on Friday, Saturday, Sunday