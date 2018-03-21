Evergreen Board approves dance team

A dance team was approved at the Evergreen Board of Education meeting last Monday. Students will be allowed to organize and participate in a dance team for the 2018-2019 school year.

Students will be under the direction of a volunteer adult supervisor who must possess and maintain a valid pupil activity permit. All performances of the dance team are for entertainment purposes and must be scheduled through the high school principal.

At the conclusion of the 2018 – 2019 season, an evaluation will be conducted by the high school principal to help the Board of Education determine whether or not to permit an Evergreen High School dance team during the 2019–2020 school year. All other stipulations will be according to the dance team agreement developed and signed by the high school principal and dance team supervisor.

The Evergreen Local School District will assume no cost or liability for participants or adult supervisor.

Also at the meeting, the Board authorized athletic director Eric Simon to proceed with the purchase of new weight room equipment at an estimated cost of $14,000. It will include momentum exercise bikes, elliptical bikes, exercise fan bikes, flooring, dumb bells and storage racks.

Personnel items approved included the retirement resignation of bus driver Madonna Aliemenious, effective March 13.

The board approved numerous donations including several received in memory of former Evergreen principal Paul Cothrel. They will be used for Evergreen scholarship funds yet to be determined.