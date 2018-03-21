Mayor, Council honor wrestling team

Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner took time Monday to shower praise on the high school’s championship wrestling team during the regular City Council meeting.

Gathering all the team members, coach Mike Ritter, and his assistants together in Council chambers decorated for the occasion, Huner presented them with a commemorative plaque and read a list of their accomplishments during the current season.

“This certificate is presented to the Wauseon Wrestling Team in recognition of exhibiting a first-place performance in the 2018 state dual tournaments,” Huner read from the plaque, then added, “Awesome job, you guys. You made Wauseon very proud.”

At a meeting of the Park Board held March 13, Councilor Harold Stickley said City Council is concerned over a lack of checks and balances within the Wauseon Recreation Association. He said the city has no authority over the group.

Councilor Rick Frey agreed, saying the Council doesn’t know what happens to revenue the WRA collects for activity registrations, entrance fees and the park concession stand.

Park Board member Chris Oyer suggested questions be taken to WRA members.

The board also discussed parking in Dorothy B. Biddle Park. City police have issued tickets to people who continue to park in an off-limits grassy area.

Tree Commission member Rick Frey reported that 400 tree saplings will be planted at the Indian Hill Trail project on Saturday, April 14, beginning at 9 a.m. He said Gregg Maxfield, a retired forester, will attend the event to show volunteers how to plant the saplings.

Law Director Tom McWatters III added the event, which is hosted by the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District and the Wauseon Rotary Club, will be “a fairly intensive volunteer project. We’ll be looking for folks to help out.”

McWatters said eight teams of five persons each will be needed to plant the trees. He said the project should last the morning. “It should be a really neat experience,” he said.

Frey said an Arbor Day celebration is planned April 27 at Wauseon’s primary and middle schools, and commission members are making plans to host Tree City USA in Wauseon in 2021.

Building and Grounds Committee member Steve Schneider said plans for an electronic sign for the city building will be held over until 2019. He said the cost of between $7,000-$30,000 can’t be justified at this time.

In department reports:

• Police Chief Keith Torbet said a security camera has been installed at the intersection of Linfoot and Ottokee streets.

He said a coffee event with city department heads is scheduled for the public Wednesday, April 18, from 8-9 a.m., at Biggby Coffee, 480 E. Airport Hwy.

Drug Take-Back Day will be held Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Drop-off sites in Wauseon include the police station, Walmart, and Rite-Aid Pharmacy.

Torbet said the Rite-Aid Corporation has agreed to purchase a permanent prescription drop-off box for the police department. He said it should be installed at the station within a few weeks.

• Public Service Director Dennis Richardson said construction on the city’s new community pool has increased. Interior work continues on the pool house, and city workers will begin work on the pool decks.

“Everything is on track to be open by the contract completion date,” he said.

Richardson said a project at the city’s Water Reclamation Plant is moving forward, and interviews should conclude this week for an operator trainee position at the water treatment plant.

He said no starting date has been set to paint the water tower in Wabash Park, but the park will be closed during the project. Painting is expected to take 60 calendar days.

Richardson also mentioned an Ohio Department of Transportation repaving project due to begin after July 1, 2019. Shoop Avenue will be repaved from Airport Highway to Elm Street, and on Elm Street, from Shoop Avenue to Clinton Street.

The city will foot roughly $600,000 of the cost in an 80-20 split with ODOT.

• Finance Director Jamie Giguere reported that the former ODOT building on Linfoot Street has been insured since it became property of the city.

The Council approved:

• A first reading of a resolution to amend the Annual Appropriation Ordinance by authorizing Giguere to add a Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) to the budget.

• The suspension of three readings and emergency passage of resolutions authorizing the mayor to enter into agreements with Tetra Tech Inc. and Dixon Engineering Inc. for engineering services.

Members and staff of Wauseon High School’s wrestling team were honored by City Council and Mayor Kathy Huner. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_wrestling-team.jpg Members and staff of Wauseon High School’s wrestling team were honored by City Council and Mayor Kathy Huner.

‘You made Wauseon proud’

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.