ACT holding tryouts for Beauty and the Beast

Tryouts for the Archbold Community Theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast will be held in early April. They will be at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners on April 3 and 5 at 6 p.m. and April 7 at 9 a.m.

They are looking for individuals age 7 and up. You will need to memorize and sing 60-90 seconds of a Broadway show tune and bring your own accompanist or accompaniment CD. A 304-5 second memorized monologue is also required.

To schedule an audition time, contact Teresa Van Sickle at actdramaduo@yahoo.com.

Those who cannot make any of the audition dates can send in a video-taped audition to Teresa Van Sickle, 7220 County Road 23, Archbold, OH 43502. That is needed by April 3.

The show is slated for July.