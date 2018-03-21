DGL opens office in Wauseon

DGL Consulting Engineers, LLC has expanded its operations to Fulton County. The office is located at 128 Fulton St. in Wauseon, Ohio. The multi-disciplinary professional engineering firm, co-owned by Laurie Adams, Ahmed Hamid, Rick McGuckin and Scot Morehouse, has been serving clients in and around Fulton County since 1964.

The new office, led by RJ Lumbrezer, PS, will provide planning, surveying, transportation, civil and structural engineering, as well as construction services. “Fulton County is my home. I can’t tell you how excited I am to be part of this effort and to work more closely with the community and its leaders,” said Lumbrezer. “DGL is just as enthusiastic about supporting the community’s professional services needs!”

“We’re so pleased to open an office within Fulton County,” Managing Director Laurie L. Adams, PE, PTOE, PTP shared. “The economic development corporation, county, cities, chamber of commerce and our long-time clients have been very supportive.”

DGL’s portfolio includes the current Garfield Avenue Bridge Replacement project in the Village of Swanton. The firm is also active members of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation and has been selected to perform various survey projects to assist with site certifications.

DGL has also worked with the Fulton County Engineer’s office, Delta, Metamora, Fayette, Archbold, and on the NatureFresh Farms project.

Additionally, the firm has worked with numerous privately held companies in the Fulton County. These companies include Worthington Steel, Fulton County Processing, Linde Gas and North Star Bluescope Steel. We have partnered with Miller Bros. Construction on countless projects, as well as a direct service provider. Miller Bros. selected DGL to design their shop addition, which recently won the Northwest Ohio Concrete 2017 Concrete Parking Lot of the Year award.