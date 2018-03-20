Wauseon churches will come together for Good Friday worship

On Friday, March 30 a number of Wauseon congregations that meet as the Wauseon Ministerial Association, will come together for Good Friday worship at 7 p.m.

The service will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave. on the corner of Leggett Street in Wauseon. A community choir will also come together to sing a special anthem under the direction of Jim Kerr, and those who wish to participate may call the Trinity church office at 335-5651 for music and practice times.

This special service, which takes place in near darkness, focuses on the Passion narrative according to the gospel of John which takes worshipers through the crucifixion of Jesus. Prior to the service, at 6:45 p.m., people may gather under the portico outside the west entrance to the church to participate in a procession of the cross to the sanctuary. A cross bearer will drag the large tree-like cross while scripture is read and those gathered sing “The Old Rugged Cross”. During the service, area pastors will provide readings and prayers, and a homily will be proclaimed by Rev. Michael Doerr of the First Christian Church. The service will end with a time of meditation on the death of Jesus on the cross as host pastor, Rev. Julie Parsell provides harp music.

The public is invited to join the community for worship at this service; the church is handicapped accessible and has an elevator at the west portico entrance. For information call 335-5651.