Top quizzers

Four quizzers finished the Bible Quiz season with 20 straight quizouts, scoring 700 points each. They are, front from left, Justice Beck, William Nofziger, Jacob Myers, and Levi Myers followed by Kate Nofziger (665), Grace Sheldon (660), Isaac Norr (655), Trinity Snider (640), Joselyn Estrada (640), and Conner Johnson (655). Middle row: Hyatt Stamm (625), Lydia Sheldon (610), Joshua Norr (585), Cara Aeschliman (540), Isaiha Freeman (525), Grace Armstrong (525), and Weston Ruffer (505). Back row: Kendi Nofziger (465), Leah Beltran (500), Chris Foor (460), Ian Armstrong (450), Natalie Roth (420), Belle Clark (415) and Kelly Miller (380). Not pictured is Lucia Rodriguez with 545 points. This is the second consecutive year as top individual for Pettisville senior Jacob Myers and fourth year for Archbold freshman William Nofziger. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Top-25-bible-quiz.jpg Four quizzers finished the Bible Quiz season with 20 straight quizouts, scoring 700 points each. They are, front from left, Justice Beck, William Nofziger, Jacob Myers, and Levi Myers followed by Kate Nofziger (665), Grace Sheldon (660), Isaac Norr (655), Trinity Snider (640), Joselyn Estrada (640), and Conner Johnson (655). Middle row: Hyatt Stamm (625), Lydia Sheldon (610), Joshua Norr (585), Cara Aeschliman (540), Isaiha Freeman (525), Grace Armstrong (525), and Weston Ruffer (505). Back row: Kendi Nofziger (465), Leah Beltran (500), Chris Foor (460), Ian Armstrong (450), Natalie Roth (420), Belle Clark (415) and Kelly Miller (380). Not pictured is Lucia Rodriguez with 545 points. This is the second consecutive year as top individual for Pettisville senior Jacob Myers and fourth year for Archbold freshman William Nofziger. Submitted photo