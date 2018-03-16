Worley Trial topics: Pornography, cell phones, DNA

Numerous, small bank transactions indicate James Worley used his mother’s Social Security payments to order online pornography, according to testimony Thursday in the Sierah Joughin murder trial.

Using power of attorney privileges, the alleged abductor and murderer of the 20-year-old Metamora resident dipped into the deposits of Florence Shepherd’s $1,527 monthly government stipend, records obtained from Farmers and Merchants State Bank show.

Responding to a court subpoena, the bank supplied access to information for three checking accounts under Worley’s name, Kent Roth, an F&M risk manager, said during testimony. The accounts were for a limited liability company (LLC) set up by Worley, his personal checking account, and his elderly mother’s checking account, over which he had control.

The records showed Worley used all of the accounts at times to purchase pornographic videos online, making credit or debit card transactions to two websites, Allied Express and Wicked Temptations.

The physical address listed with each account was 10627 County Road 6 in rural Delta, Worley’s home address. His mother, Florence Sheperd, and brother, Mark Worley, also live on the property.

Fulton County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Kennedy led the court through a long list of dates between January and June of 2016 during which Worley paid to watch pornographic material from one or both of the websites. The list involving Shepherd’s checking account was most extensive, and included numerous transactions, especially on June 3, 2016.

Because the individual purchases involved relatively small amounts, Roth said he surmised they were for online purchases at the pornographic websites. He said the checking accounts on average maintained at least the minimum amount of funds necessary. Worley’s LLC account averaged a monthly amount under $100, and Shepherd’s account maintained an average $400-$500 monthly.

In other testimony Thursday, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification agent Heather Carl said the motorcycle Worley told authorities he rode the night of Joughin’s disappearance was found in a shop area in the north barn on Worley’s property.

During the search, conducted the day after Joughin’s body was found in a deep grave on County Road 7, investigators also found a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, a rifle with a cartridge in the chamber, and a shotgun in the shop. All were found hidden inside an A-frame tool holder.

Worley is prohibited from owning firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

BCI agent John Saraya told the court he photographed injuries on Worley’s body in July 2016, following the defendant’s arrest for Joughin’s abduction and murder. Photographs displayed to the jury showed injuries on Worley’s left arm, right arm above the elbow crease, left and right shoulders, the right side of his neck, and a finger.

Swabs for DNA profiles were taken on Worley’s fingers and genitals.

Local farmer Kenny Keil testified that at the time of the investigation he found a weathered spade-type shovel in a county-owned grassy area alongside his soybean field on the northeast side of County Road 7. Keil said he took the shovel to his residence and threw it in a recycling bin in his barn. He said it was in his possession for about a week, at which time he reported it to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

At Friday’s session, FBI agent Joseph Jensen said analyses of both Joughin’s and Worley’s cell phone records show that between 8:01 p.m. and 8:05 p.m. on July 19, 2o16, the day Joughin disappeared, their phone signals were within the general area of one another.

The records gathered from area cell phone towers also showed that “arcs” of available signals emitted from the towers and picked up by Joughin’s Verizon cell phone and Worley’s Sprint cell phone intersected at one point at the alleged crime scene on County Road 6.

Kennedy led BCI agent and forensic scientist Emily Miller through a list of items confiscated from Worley’s vehicles and barn to determine which had tested positively for presumptive blood evidence. They included a motorcycle helmet and boots owned by Worley, a pink female undergarment, socks worn by Joughin, paper towel, a bat, and carpet samples from inside a freezer found buried in the barn floor.

Items that did not test positive for presumptive blood evidence included a lace bandeau worn by Joughin when her body was found and straw, duct tape, a black mask, rope, a drinking straw, and a shovel found in Worley’s barn.

A blanket in the barn tested positive for semen but an air mattress also found there did not. Swabs performed on Joughin’s body produced no evidence of semen.

Swabs were also performed on numerous items of clothing found in the barn.

During a cross-examination, Worley attorney Merle Dech questioned why some items in the barn were not checked for presumptive blood or DNA evidence. Miller said it was determined no analysis was necessary for those items.

She also acknowledged that it’s not possible to conclude when and where human blood would have been deposited on those items that tested positive for presumptive blood.

Timothy Augsback, a CBI forensic scientist specializing in DNA, led the prosecution team through a detailed list of items confiscated in the investigation that were tested for Joughin’s and Worley’s DNA profiles.

Testing drew hits for Joughin on an inflatable mattress and on paper towels, and for Worley on a black mask and clothing, all found in the defendant’s barn. Insufficient results were found on other items from the barn including straw and knives.

Worley’s DNA was excluded from paper towels and a fingernail of Joughin’s. Items labeled as having insufficient DNA results included a pair of Worley’s boots, white socks, a bat, rope, a thong, and straw. However, some items tested showed the presence of male DNA insufficient for comparison to Worley’s.

The trial resumes Tuesday, March 20.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

