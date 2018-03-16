Posted on by

Archbold wins Junior High Quiz Tournament


Members of the winning junior varsity team from Evergreen were, from left, front: Jacob Goodson, Morgan Szozda, Jason Lemle, Mason Kessler and back: Coach Matt Seifert, Josephine Blanchard, Gray Roesti, Hannah Wilson, and Gage Epperson.

Members of the winning varsity team from Archbold are, from left, front row: Meg Mello, Logan Grime, Isaac Reichert, Brady Miller and back: Coach Jan Lindsay, Natalie Seibert, Sydney Hageman, Kaiden Keiser, and Abbie Short.


Staff report

The Fulton County Junior High Quiz Tournament was held on Wednesday, March 7, at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) in Archbold.

Ninety-two students in grades six through eight participated in the varsity and junior varsity double-elimination event. Three moderators read over 800 questions as teams from Archbold Middle School, Evergreen Middle School, Pettisville Junior High, Pike-Delta-York Middle School, Swanton Middle School and Wauseon Middle School competed.

Archbold was crowned the Varsity team champions and remained undefeated during their rounds. Wauseon came in second in the varsity bracket that ended with a final winning score of 25-5.

Also undefeated for their rounds were junior varsity champions Evergreen, with a final round score of 14-12. Wauseon was runner-up in the junior varsity bracket.

Winning students were awarded engraved medals with the champion varsity team also taking home the travelling trophy for a year. The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, education consultant, from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center and is held each spring in March.

