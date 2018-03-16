WPD warns of beef jerky scam

The Wauseon Police Department is warning area businesses about a potential scam.

They said that there is a male that is going around to local gas stations and telling people he is a detective and that he had bought some beef jerky to make care boxes for troops overseas and he then tries to return the beef jerky, stating that it is bad or moldy, when in actuality he had just taken it off the shelf.

The male has hit stores in the Toledo areas as well as being in Napoleon last night. If this male enters your store or business and attempts this, please contact police.