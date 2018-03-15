Local man killed after crash

A local resident involved in a crash Wednesday morning died after exiting his vehicle to check on the driver of another vehicle.

According to a press release from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday, the Champaign County Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a three-vehicle injury crash at North U.S. Route 68 and state Route 296.

Urbana fire and EMS personnel along with sheriff deputies responded.

At the scene, a preliminary investigation showed that a 2014 Honda CRV driven by Stephanie Castle, 46, of Urbana, was traveling southbound on North U.S. Route 68 and slowed to make a left turn onto East State Route 296.

A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jacob E. Hite, 23, of Fulton County, rear-ended Castle’s vehicle.

Hite exited his vehicle and went to check on Castle. While returning to his vehicle, he was struck by a 2005 Honda Odyssey driven by Jason Lewis, 47, of West Liberty, who was traveling northbound on North U.S. Route 68.

Hite was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis was transported by Urbana EMS to the Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital, where was treated and released.

Castle did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

The crash remained under investigation.

Was struck by vehicle while standing in road