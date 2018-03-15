New realty business

Broker/owner Misty King, with scissors, does the honors during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Amerimade Realty, 145 S. Fulton St., in Wauseon, formerly Joe Newlove Realty. She celebrated the opening with employees, with Newlove, and with Chamber of Commerce members. The business offers real estate consulting services. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Saturday by appointment.

David J. Coehrs|Fulton County Expositor