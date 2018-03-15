PDY expanding 1:1 program

The Pike-Delta-York Local School District recently announced the expansion of the district’s existing one-to-one technology program.

The district currently provides each student at Delta High School with an iPad, which the student is able to use as an educational tool for all four years the student attends high school. In an effort to expand the educational options available to more students, the district has made plans to implement the same type of one-to-one device availability for all students in grades 5-12.

“One of our district goals is to place more devices in the hands of more students, as we know that increased device availability helps our teachers increase student engagement and provide more creative learning opportunities,” said superintendent Ted Haselman.

Younger students in grades K-4 will also benefit from increased device availability with the new technology plan, according to district officials.

Not only does a successful one-to-one technology plan have the ability to improve communication between students and teachers, but the device availability allows teachers to utilize more creative instructional strategies such as virtual field trips, creative ways to show mastery of standards, and the ability for students who may not have a device at home to now have access to a personalized learning tool.

“Our teachers in every building have been working hard for years to best prepare students to function successfully in a world where technology is all around them. Increasing student exposure to more devices opens new avenues for students to practice 21st century skills such as collaboration and to learn about responsible online use,” Haselman said.

This district-wide initiative will allow more students access to the quality devices the district already owns, as well as provide more students access to new devices the district plans to purchase.

District administration spent a great deal of time researching student needs, available devices, device capabilities and life spans when determining what device would best meet students’ needs. Ultimately, the district settled on the MacBook Air as the device of choice for students in grades 6-12, starting this school year with purchases for current students in grades 7 and 8. The district was able to secure discounted pricing from Apple to help make this device a sound financial option.

When compared to what other devices can offer students long term, ultimately, the district found that purchasing MacBook Airs and transitioning students to this device by stepping in a gradual purchasing plan will allow the district to utilize straight line budgeting.

“Beyond the educational value for our students, this plan allows for a responsible replacement strategy for district technology as devices age,” said Haselman. “A cyclical replacement plan to include a consistent yearly budget line item will allow the district to remain fiscally responsible and live within our means while upgrading equipment.”

Ultimately, the district will save money in the end as the MacBook Air holds its value longer than other devices researched, according to officials. By purchasing MacBook Airs for students in grades 7 and 8 this school year, then purchasing MacBook Airs for students in grades 6 and 7 next year, followed by purchasing only grade 6 students MacBook Airs every year thereafter, the district will have students in two buildings with the new devices.

Outfitting students in these grade levels will then free up 100 quality usable iPads per year in the transition period, plus 25 Chromebooks for use at the elementary, and allow all grade 5 students to use existing Chromebooks in a one-to-one setting while keeping these devices at school.

The district is aware that there will be an initial cost when purchasing this many devices. In the long run, district officials feel that by opting for a higher quality device at an initial higher cost, the district will be able to save money in the long run as expenses level out over the life of the device.

The long life span of the MacBook Air allows the district to purchase a single device for a student that the student can use throughout their career at PDY. The district will be able to provide the device to students while keeping the $50 fund payment all high school students currently pay consistent, allowing the district to continue to cover both the required 24/7 internet filtering and typical repairs to devices.

Each student that participates in the technology fund throughout their seven years at PDY (grades 6-12) will be able to keep their MacBook Air upon graduation. Students receiving devices during the transition period may take advantage of a prorated device buyout.