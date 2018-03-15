Shed build, raffle to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Local businesses are coming together to help Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County with its spring fundraiser, a playhouse/garden shed raffle.

On Saturday, volunteers from Dental Health Associates will build a convertible playhouse/garden shed in the parking lot of their Swanton location. This “mini-house” will be the prize in a raffle to benefit Habitat for Humanity, with all funds raised designated for upcoming projects.

“The idea of building a playhouse to raffle has been tossed around for a couple years with Habitat’s development plans,” said Heidi Kern, Habitat’s executive director.

But this fleeting idea didn’t come to fruition until Kern received a call from Josie Stultz of Dental Health Associates in Swanton. “Josie wanted to do something to help Habitat raise money toward our next project, getting her fellow employees at Dental Health Associates involved. The playhouse raffle came to mind.”

Habitat for Humanity builds and repairs homes for low-income partners who need affordable housing. Partners pay back the cost of each project with payments that fit their budgets and community service work called sweat equity. Projects are funded through donations, grant income and fundraising.

Dental Health Associates has been a long-time supporter of the Habitat mission.

“I was looking for a way to give back to the communities we serve and thought of a short-term project through Habitat,” said Josie Stultz, office manager of Dental Health Associates. “I want my staff to realize how wonderful it is to do something for someone else because it’s easy to give money – but giving of yourself, through time and physical activity truly blesses a person.”

Dental Health Associates is providing the volunteers, build location and a financial sponsorship for this project. Other sponsors include Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Concept Printing, The State Bank, Wauseon Ace Hardware, Tiny’s Dairy Barn, M&R Redi-Mix, First Federal Savings and Loan of Delta, Gearig Floors, D&G Welding and Sonit Systems.

Raffle tickets will be available at the build site, online at www.habitatfco.org, at all Fulton County locations and the Swanton location of Farmers and Merchants State Bank, the Dental Health Associates office, all State Bank locations, and the Habitat office or from any board member.

Cost is $10 per ticket or three for $25. The drawing will be held May 24.

The playhouse build will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.. More information and official raffle rules can be found at the Habitat website, www.habitatfco.org or by calling 419-335-7000.

